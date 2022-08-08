Vintage bike results

Following are the winners from the Hare Scrambles, Vintage Trials and Flat Track races that took place during the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days hosted by Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in late July.

Racing was held in those events, as well as road racing and motocross, over the course of that event. The road racing and motocross results were in last week’s edition.

Hare Scrambles

Advancement Classes: Classic Revolution A, Steve Por; Classic Revolution B, Brayton Frazier, Classic Revolution C, Joe Dingess; Evolution 1 Open A, Payton Hardin; Evolution Super Senior 50+ A, Bradley Selis, Evolution 2 Super Senior 50+ B, Mark Pahanish; Evolution 2 Super Senior 50+ C, Craig Lowery; Evolution 3 Masters 60+ A, Richard Lanning, Evolution 3 Masters 60+ B, Greg Boone;

Evolution 3 Masters 60+ C, Ralph Withem; Evolution 3 Open A, Michael Pillar; Evolution 3 Super Senior 50+ C, Tom Doyle; Revolution 1 Senior 40+ C, James Stark; Vintage 250 A, Trevor Kline; Vintage Masters 60+ A, Tim Ferguson; Vintage Masters 60+ B, Timothy Grow; Vintage Masters 60+ C, William Harrison; Vintage Super Senior 50+ A, Mike Ferguson.

Non-Advancement Classes: Evolution 1 Open B/C, Matt Berger; Evolution 1 Super Senior 50+, Kent Wagner; Evolution 2 250, Blaceton Moore; Evolution 251-UP, Terry Cunningham; Evolution 3 85 Youth, John Rugenstein; Evolution 3 125 Junior, John Wood; Evolution 3 Open B/C, Rylin Pacella; Evolution 3 Senior 40+, Nicholas Devito; Evolution 3 Super Senior 50+ A/B, Mike Ferguson;

Evolution 3 Women, Laci Horvath; Evolution 250, Jody Adams; Evolution Super Senior 50+, Ken Matway; Modern 2 Stroke 9-11, Trevor Grant; Modern 2 Stroke 12-16, Robert Christman; Modern 2 Stroke 122-250, Jon Cristo; Modern 2 Stroke 251-UP, Thomas Wagner; Revolution 1 125, Daniel Bromley; Revolution 1 126-UP, Michael Pillar; Revolution 1 Senior 40+ A/B, Patrick McGuire;

Revolution 1 Veteran 30+, Benjamin Rogers; Revolution 2 125, Pryce Hardin; Revolution 2 126-UP, Christian Renfroe; Revolution 2 Senior 40+, Rob Cook; Vintage 100 Trailbike, Jax Vandervort; Vintage 125, Edward Barth; Vintage 125 Junior, Mason Grove; Vintage 200, Dylan Alkire; Vintage 250 B/C, Joshua Horvath; Vintage 251-UP, Carl Schlacht; Vintage Senior 40+, Jerry Stark; Vintage Super Senior 50+ B/C, Greg Elrod; Vintage Women, Laci Horvath.

Vintage Trials

Junior Vintage, Owen Fields; Modern Expert, Tom Trantow; Modern Intermediate, Gino Catanzarite; Mono Shock Clubman, Trevor Grant; Mono Shock Expert, Travis Daniels; Mono Shock Intermediate, Jeremy Hardman; Novice, Ryan Markley; Twin Shock Clubman, Lee Orme; Twin Shock Expert, Logan Bolopue; Twin Shock Intermediate, Derek Swaidner;

Vintage Factory Clubman, Chasen Orme; Vintage Factory Expert, Seth Vorseth; Vintage Factory Intermediate, Seth Bruce; Vintage Hardtail Intermediate, Lee Blum; Vintage Old School Clubman, Gary Roach; Vintage Old School Expert, Christopher Spoonogle; Vintage Old School Intermediate, Ranial Dantic.

Flat Track

Veteran 30+, Tony Moore, Open Amateur, Myles Magnusson; 450cc, Daniel Bromley; Open Modern Singles 1983+, Ryan Minor; Hooligans, John Bova; 1940s Vintage 750cc, Francis Mark; 1960s Vintage 250cc, Chip Keene; 1960s Vintage 750cc, Merlyn Wertz; 1970s Vintage 250cc, Charles Vinegar; 1970s Vintage 360cc, Peter Desantis; 1970s Vintage 750cc, Joseph Bromley;

1980s Vintage 250cc, John Bova; 1980s Vintage 500cc, Thomas Vinegar; 1980s Vintage 750cc, Andy Karadontes; 1990s Vintage 505cc, Shannon Rector; 1990s Vintage 1000cc, Josh Young; Hot Rod Vintage Singles, Charles Vinegar; Hot Rod Vintage Multis, James Pooler; 50+ Vintage Open, Stephen Wasser; 60+ Vintage Open, Merlyn Wertz.

Plenty of motorcycles were in action in a number of different kinds of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the AMA’s Vintage Motorcycle Days. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/08/web1_motorcycle3.jpg Plenty of motorcycles were in action in a number of different kinds of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the AMA’s Vintage Motorcycle Days. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Hare Scrambles, Vintage Trials and Flat Track

