Lamb-Hart off to Mount Union

While Mount Gilead graduate Garrett Lamb-Hart knew he wanted to still compete in sports after moving on from high school to college, it took him awhile to decide what his sport would be.

For the Indians, he competed in the 110-meter hurdles twice at the state meet. However, he also was an All-Ohio punter for the MG football team and had also been considering soccer as his sport of choice.

“I wanted to,” he said about competing in sports at the next level. “Not necessarily for track, but I wanted to go and compete in sports.”

In the end, track and field won out, though. He will attend Mount Union University to compete in that sport, while majoring in sports management and business.

“When I went to visit, it had a good atmosphere,” he said of Mount Union. “The coaches, I felt connected with; as well as the students there and it’s good for my major.”

While Lamb-Hart initially looked at soccer as his collegiate sport of choice, being able to run in the state meet as a junior made him reconsider.

“Track was more recently in the last year,” he said. “When I found out I was actually good at it and colleges were straight up hitting me up for it. During the summer, I was looking at a lot of schools out of state for soccer, then a lot of coaches started getting in touch for track.”

Lamb-Hart noted that his performance in the hurdles improved a lot over the course of his junior year, which played a big role in attracting the attention of track coaches.

“Over the course of last year, I kind of started out at a lower level and then got a lot better and made it to state,” he explained.

Now, he’s eager to see how much more he can improve while consistently going up against a high level of competition.

“Competition,” he said. “To see how much other people push me and how good I can do against other people who got recruited to go to college.”

Lamb-Hart is looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

“Freedom,” he said. “Getting to live without parental guidance everywhere and getting to control what I’m doing.”

However, while at Mount Union, he will miss the close-knit aspect of Mount Gilead.

“Probably the people mostly,” he said. “And the fact everyone knows everybody.”

Garrett Lamb-Hart (center), a Mount Gilead graduate, will compete in track for Mount Union University after signing his letter of commitment to that school. Pictured with him are (l-r): mother Pam, MG head track and field coach Lauren Huelsman, father Gary and sister Emilee Irey and nephew Ezri. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/08/web1_garrettlambhartsigning.jpg Garrett Lamb-Hart (center), a Mount Gilead graduate, will compete in track for Mount Union University after signing his letter of commitment to that school. Pictured with him are (l-r): mother Pam, MG head track and field coach Lauren Huelsman, father Gary and sister Emilee Irey and nephew Ezri. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

MG athlete to be on track and field team

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS