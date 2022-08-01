Anglin signs with Kansas City

After competing for the Clemson Tigers’ baseball team the past three years, Highland graduate Mack Anglin will now work to reach the big leagues through the Kansas City Royals’ organization.

Anglin was selected with the 205th pick during the seventh round of the Major League Baseball draft by Kansas City. Last year, he was been picked by the Washington Nationals in the 13th round, but chose to return to college for one more year.

Over his three years with the Tigers, Anglin struck out 164 batters over 139.2 innings pitched. During the 2022 season, he posted a 4.48 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 78 batters in 76.1 innings, while giving up 63 hits and 52 walks. He was both a third-team All-ACC selection and an All-ACC Academic selection. He also finished fifth in Clemson history in strikeouts per nine innings pitched with 10.57 over his three years.

Information received from Clemson University.

Information received from Clemson University.