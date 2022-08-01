Vintage motorcycles compete at Mid-Ohio

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course held its annual AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days from July 22-24.

A wide variety of activities were held both on and off the Mid-Ohio facilities. On the track, road racing was held on both Saturday and Sunday; while hare scrambles, motocross and pit bikes also were held at Mid-Ohio. Flat track racing was held at the Ashland County Fairgrounds on Saturday night.

Many other attractions were present at Mid-Ohio, including merchandise displays, a massive swap meet, demo rides and attractions such as the Wall of Death.

During the weekend, AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and 1987 AMA Superbike race winner at Mid-Ohio Kevin Schwantz was honored as the grand marshal.

Winners in the road racing and motocross events are listed below. The winners in other events will be published next week.

Road Racing

Saturday — 250GP, William Doran; 350GP, James Pooler; 500GP, Tim O’Donnell; 600/C Superbike Expert, Gary Yancoskie; 600/C Superbike Novice, Ryan Tekavec; 600/C Superstock Expert, Robert Noe; 600/C Superstock Novice, Perry Lunsford; A Superbike Novice, William Ball; Class C, Hand Shift, Lewis Leonard; Formula 2 Expert, Jerry Reeves; Formula 2 Novice, Mark Biletnikoff; Formula 2 Stroke, Eric Lukehart; Formula 3, Jordan Reid; Formula 500, Martin Morrison; GP 125; Randy Knoop;

HW Twins Superbike Ex, Brian Conrad; HW Twins Superbike Nv, Ryan Wolfe; HW Twins Superstock EX, Andrew Sexton; LW Twins Superbike Ex, Jerry Reeves; LW Twins Superbike Nv, Ryan Wolfe; LW Twins Superstock Ex, Gabriel Mount; LW Twins Superstock Nv, Mike Biletnikoff; Michelin WERA/A Superbike Expert, Brad Burns; Open/A Superstock Expert, Brad Burns; Open/A Superstock Novice, Michael Dempsey; Pre War, Lewis Leonard; Sidecars, Vito Wilson; Thruxton Cup, Dustin Foretich;

V1, Zeca Pires; V2, James Pooler; V3, Collin Erwin; V4, Lewis Leonard; V5, Robby Ringnalda; V6-HW, Eric Bozell; V6-LW, Harry Vanderlinden; V7-HW, John Jacobi; V7-MW, Harry Vanderlinden; V8-HW, Michael Dempsey; V8-MW, Brad Burns.

Sunday — 250GP, William Doran; 350GP, James Pooler; 500GP, Tim O’Donnell; 600/C Superbike Expert, Gary Yancoskie; 600/C Superbike Novice, Ryan Tekavec; 600/C Superstock Expert, Robert Noe; 600/C Superstock Novice, Ryan Tekavec; A Superbike Novice, William Ball; Class C, Hand Shift, Lewis Leonard; Formula 2 Expert, Jerry Reeves; Formula 2 Novice, Ryan Wolfe Formula 2 Stroke, Eric Lukehart; Formula 3, Jordan Reid; Formula 500, Martin Morrison; GP 125; Randy Knoop;

HW Twins Superbike Ex, Brian Conrad; HW Twins Superbike Nv, Ryan Wolfe; HW Twins Superstock EX, Andrew Sexton; LW Twins Superbike Ex, Jerry Reeves; LW Twins Superbike Nv, Ryan Wolfe; LW Twins Superstock Ex, Ian Cattanach; LW Twins Superstock Nv, Ryan Wolfe; Michelin WERA/A Superbike Expert, Brad Burns; Open/A Superstock Expert, Brad Burns; Open/A Superstock Novice, Michael Dempsey; Pre War, Lewis Leonard; Sidecars, Paul Koehler; Thruxton Cup, Dustin Foretich;

V1, Zeca Pires; V2, James Pooler; V3, Collin Erwin; V4, Lewis Leonard; V5, Joseph Rutherford; V6-HW, Eric Bozell; V6-LW, Harry Vanderlinden; V7-HW, Vincent Lorusso; V7-MW, Harry Vanderlinden; V8-HW, Michael Dempsey; V8-MW, Brad Burns.

Overall — Race 1: GP 125, Randy Koop; Pre War, Lewis Leonard; 350GP, James Pooler; Race 2: Vintage 3, Collin Erwin; Vintage 5, Russell Jordan; Race 3: Class C Hand Shift, Lewis Leonard; Vintage 2, James Pooler; 250GP, William Doran; 500GP, Tim O’Donnell; Race 4: 600/C Superstock Expert, Robert Noe; 600/C Superstock Novice, Perry Lunsford; Race 5, Lightweight Twins Superstock Expert, Ian Cattanach; Lightweight Twins Superstock Novice, Ryan Wolfe;

Race 6: Formula 3, Jordan Reid; Vintage 8 Heavyweight, Michael Dempsey; Race 7: Formula 500, Martin Morrison; Vintage 1, Zeca Pires; Race 8: Open/A Superstock Expert, Brad Burns; Open/A Superstock Novice, Michael Dempsey; Race 9: Formula 2-stroke, Eric Lukehart; Vintage 4, Lewis Leonard; Vintage 6 Lightweight, Harry Vanderlinden; Race 10: Heavyweight Twins Superbike Expert, Brian Conrad; Heavyweight Twins Superbike Novice, Ryan Wolfe; Vintage 8 Mediumweight, Brad Burns;

Race 11: Formula 2 Expert, Jerry Reeves; Formula 2 Novice, Ryan Wolfe; Vintage 6 Heavyweight, Eric Bozell; Vintage 7 Mediumweight, Harry Vanderlinden; Race 12: 600/C Superbike Expert, Gary Vancoskie; 600/C Superbike Novice, Ryan Tekavec; Race 13: Lightweight Twins Superbike Expert, Jerry Reeves; Lightweight Twins Superbike Novice, Ryan Wolfe; Thruxton Cup, Dustin Foretich; Race 14: Heavyweight Twins Superstock Expert, Andrew Sexton; Vintage 7 Heavyweight, Vincent Lorusso;

Race 15: Sidecars, Vito Wilson/Kenneth Wilson; Race 16: WERA/A Superbike Expert, Brad Burns; A Superbike Novice, William Ball.

Motocross

Advancement Classes: V-125cc Jr., Mason Grove; E3-125cc Jr., Blake Osborne; Modern Two-Stroke, Dalton Henderson.

Non-Advancement Classes: V-125cc, Steve Por; V-200cc, Richard Thomas; V-250 A, John DelBalso; V-250 B/C, Garrett Coe; V-Open A, Michael Pillar; V-Open B/C, Benjamin Harper; V-Senior 40+, Daniel Rhea; V-Super Senior 50+ A, Rodney Carrier; V-Super Senior 50+ B, Matt Myshock; V-Super Senior 50+ C, Greg Bartram; V-Masters 60+ A, Bob Bean; V-Masters 60+ B/C, Matt Myshock; V-Women, Laci Horvath;

E-125cc, Steve Por; E-Open, Joshua Horvath; E-Super Senior 50+, Greg Wheeler; E1-125cc, Christopher Stuckey; E-Super Senior 50+; E1-125cc, Christopher Stuckey; E1-Open, Michael Pillar; E1-Super Senior 50+, Rodney Carrier; E1-Masters 60+, Bill Boram; E2-125cc, Nick Abdo; E2-250cc, Tyler Neel; E2-Open, John DelBalso; E2-Super Senior 50+, Rodney Carrier; E2-Masters 60+, Terry Cunningham;

E3-85cc Youth, Jude Stallard; E3-125cc, Brent Hahn; E3-Open, Brayton Frazier; E3-Senior 40+, Brent Hahn; E3-Super Senior 50+ A, Greg Wheeler; E3-Super Senior 50+ B, Gary Folger; E3-Super Senior 50+ C, Anthony Rhoten; E3 -Masters 60+ A, Douglas Vann; E3-Masters 60+ B/C, James Golliher; E3-Women, Laci Horvath;

R1-125cc, Carl Schlacht; R1-Open, Michael Hand; R1-Vet 30+, Carl Schlacht; R1-Senior 40+, Joey Ballinger; R1-Masters 50+, David Hand; Classic R1, Colin Carman; R2-125cc, Preston Wilder; R2-Open, Jacob Corpman; R2-Vet 30+, Darren Fortin; R2-Senior 40+, Michael Payne.

Vintage motorcycles took the track at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course July 22-24 when the Morrow County racetrack hosted the AMA’s Vintage Motorcycle Days. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/08/web1_motorcycle5.jpg Vintage motorcycles took the track at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course July 22-24 when the Morrow County racetrack hosted the AMA’s Vintage Motorcycle Days. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS