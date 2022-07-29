HOJGA hands out awards for summer season

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association honored LPGA professional Jana Shipley and junior golfers during its recent annual awards event held at Kings Mill. Shipley, a past Ohio State women’s golf coach, as well as at Ohio Wesleyan, continues to teach the game’s fundamentals and urged juniors to acquire lessons for improvement and work to develop skills toward success.

Alex Crowe of Fairbanks received top honor of the season and was presented the David J. Wensinger Player of the Year $2000 scholarship award and rotating trophy by Dr. Jerry Wensinger. He collected 121 points to top the 16-18 division, which entitled him to receive the Player of the Year rotating trophy and the rotating low-scoring trophy with his average of 72. He was also awarded the Chad Wheeler “Best of the Best” award.

Maura Murphy of Pleasant, who earned 128 points to seal her win in the 13-18 girls’ division, was presented the Amy Wensinger Roberts Girl Player of the Year $1000 scholarship award and the rotating trophy, plus the rotating plaque for her low-scoring average of 76.6. She was also winner of the Chad Wheeler “Best of Best” girls’ award.

Olentangy’s Henry Terry secured the top honor in 13-15 with 119 points and the Steve Mills Memorial Player of the Year $1000, presented by the Mills Family. He acquired the two rotating trophies, one for his low-scoring average of 79.8.

Minoy Shah of Pleasant was second to Crowe with 99 points and received the Ross Carley Memorial Player of the Year Runner-Up $1700 Scholarship award. Nicholas McMullen of Galion collected 86 points, and was presented the Wensinger Family $500 Scholarship award. Logan Keller of Galion, with 69 points, received the HOJGA Player of the Year 3rd Runner-Up $500 scholarship award. Fairbanks Chase Brackenridge was fifth in points at 68 and received the HOJGA 3-Year Accumulative Point $750 Scholarship award. Following Crowe’s low scoring average were Shah 75.2, McMullen 76.2, Keller at 76.4 and Brackenridge 77.4.

Pleasant’s Dina Shah was Player of the Year Runner-Up in 13-18 girls’ group, and received the HOJGA $750 Scholarship award. She obtained 126 points, while Liv Gier of Upper Sandusky shared a tie with Lucy Myers of Col. Crawford at 71, and Rayma Smith had 52. Shah’s low-scoring average was 78.6, Gier at 86.8, Myers 87.2, and Smith at 100.4.

Dawson Hall of Pleasant was second to Terry with 93 points and won the HOJGA Player of the Year Runner-Up $750 Scholarship award in 13-15. Dylan Moore of Pleasant and Kaden Ottley of Olentangy both were tied at 87 points, and Jack Seckel of Pleasant was next at 55. Their low-scoring averages were: Hall 81.8, Ottley 82.2, Moore 85.6, and Seckel at 89.6.

The Knights of Columbus Sportsmanship $500 Scholarship award was presented by Heath Bendings to Minoy Shah in 16-18. Other division winners were Dina Shah, 13-18 girls, Seckel in 13-15 and Asher Gates of River Valley, 12 and under. All were chosen by their respective divisions and presented plaques.

The NUCOR STEEL Marion “Most Improved Golfer” $500 Scholarship award was presented by Nucor’s Haley Parker to Rayma Smith of Harding for improved average of 4.4. The beneficiary of the Charles Emans Patriot $500 Scholarship was Logan Niese of Buckeye Central. The $1000 Marion County Youth Foundation Scholarship award was presented to Nathan Newell of Pleasant by Dick Axline.

The OSU Icon framed picture-raffle grand prize was won by Kent Rafey of Delaware.

Best of the Best held

The Chad A. Wheeler “Best of the Best” tournament was held at Lincoln Hills Golf Club on Tuesday for the winners and runners-up of the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament series held in June and July. Junior golfers in three divisions were eligible to compete for the outstanding title.

Alex Crowe of Fairbanks carded 39-36-75 from white tees to top juniors in 13-15 and 16-18 divisions, while Maura Murphy of Pleasant shot 39-37-76 from red tees to take top honor for the girls in the 13-18 class.

Pleasant’s Minoy Shah edged into second after Crowe with 76, while Nathan Newell of Pleasant carded 78 and Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks scored 79. Kaden Ottley and Henry Terry of Olentangy shot 80 and 85 respectfully, and Pleasant’s Dawson Hall and Dylan Moore followed at 93 and 94.

Dina Shah of Pleasant was second to Murphy with 80, and Lucy Myers of Colonel Crawford placed third at 82.

Both top winners received plaques for their achievements at the Year-End Awards Banquet.

