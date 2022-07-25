Hardwick to play for KCU

Cardington graduate Beth Hardwick (front row, center) sits with a number of her basketball teammates after signing to play that sport for Kentucky Christian University, which competes at the NAIA level. After her senior year, Hardwick was named a Division III second-team All-Ohioan, as well as a first-team pick in the Central District and KMAC.

Courtesy Photo