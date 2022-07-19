HOJGA holds final tournament of season

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its final tournament of the season on Monday at Valley View. The Y-Men Service Club of Marion sponsored the event — the seventh HOJGA event of the summer.

Nicholas McMullen of Galion won the 16-18 boys’ class with a round of 74. Maura Murphy won the 13-18 girls’ group with a round of 79. The 13-15 boys’ group was won by Dawson Hall of Pleasant, who shot 78. Also, the 12-and-under boys’ class was taken by Bryant Berry of Colonel Crawford. he shot 50 over nine holes.

HOJGA will hold its annual Chad A. Wheeler “Best of the Best” tournament for winners and runners-up on July 26 at Lincoln Hills, Upper Sandusky. The Year-End Awards Banquet will then by held at Kings Mills on July 28.

Following are the results of the Valley View tournament.

16-18 boys

Nicholas McMullen, 74

Minoy Shah, 75

Alexander Crowe, 76

Mason Rinehart, 78

Nathan McMullen, 80

Nathan Newell, 82

Nathan Barre, 82

Tyler Ufferman, 83

Weston Prenger, 84

Braylan Hart, 85

Chase Brackenridge, 87

Logan Niese, 88

Cody Pennington, 91

Gavin Crim, 94

Dawson Pelter, 96

Brayden Parrish, 96

Noah Burke, 96

Lane Kanagy, 101

13-15 boys

Dawson Hall, 78

Henry Terry, 85

Kaden Ottley, 85

Dylan Moore, 91

Devin Emans, 92

Carson Walker, 95

Michael Rogers, 95

Jack Seckel, 98

Briar Ridge, 101

Alex Streich, 110

Matt Murphy, 115

Grady Wisecup, 126

13-18 girls

Maura Murphy, 79

Dina Shan, 82

Liv Gier, 83

Lucy Myers, 85

Rayma Smith, 94

Madelyn Taylor, 95

Anna Songer, 97

Lainie Rafey, 102

Katelyn Miley, 103

Olivia Gratz, 114

Olivia Ross, 118

Adi Graham, 123

12-and-under

Bryant Berry, 50

Owen Prenger, 54

Nolen West, 55

Grayson Keller, 58

Norrie Plank, 64

Miri Taylor, 68

Jenson Stover, 70

Information received from Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association.

