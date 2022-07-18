Kemp to run for Ohio Northern

After having a very successful career running for Mount Gilead, Ethan Kemp will continue competing in track and cross country for Ohio Northern University.

The Indian graduate found a lot to like about the school located in Ada.

“I liked the big campus and there coaches there seem to want to know you,” he said.

Kemp, who plans to major in medical laboratory science, added that his choice of major made Ohio Northern even more appealing.

“It’s the only Division III school in Ohio that had it,” he said of his major.

It still took awhile for Kemp to make a decision. He noted that he started searching for a school the summer after completing his junior year and took about six months to look into them and take visits.

“I went to visit about six colleges,” he said. “When I reached out to colleges, some replied. I’m really blessed to do this. I’m really grateful.”

Now that he knows where he’ll be going for school, Kemp is excited to experience the running competition at the next level.

“I’m just excited for all the competition and hard workouts and great memories I’ll make along the way,” he said.

Having run for a strong Mount Gilead program is something Kemp feels could help him in getting acclimated to the collegiate competition. In his four years with the Indians, he ran in the state cross country meet three times on teams that placed quite highly in the Division III competition. His teams were second during his sophomore year, third during his junior year and second again during his senior season.

“It gets me ready for a higher level of competition,” he said of that big-meet experience.

As he prepares to move on to college, Kemp said that he’ll miss Mount Gilead, but is looking forward to college life.

“I’ll miss all the relationships I’ve had here,” he said. “I’m excited to see all the new opportunities and new people. It will be refreshing for me since I’ve been in Mount Gilead for so long.”

Mount Gilead graduate Ethan Kemp (center) signed to run track and cross country for Ohio Northern University. Pictured with him are (l-r): MG head track and field coach Lauren Huelsman, mother Diana, father Paul and MG head cross country coach Jake Hayes. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_kempsigning.jpg Mount Gilead graduate Ethan Kemp (center) signed to run track and cross country for Ohio Northern University. Pictured with him are (l-r): MG head track and field coach Lauren Huelsman, mother Diana, father Paul and MG head cross country coach Jake Hayes. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

MG athlete ran in three state XC meets

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

