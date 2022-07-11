Kligerman wins Saturday

After trading wins in the first two stages with Zane Smith, Parker Kligerman was able to hold the other driver off in earning the checkered flag Saturday at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kligerman wound up leading 56 of the race’s 67 laps. Smith led eight of the remainder, while Corey Heim, who finished 26th after suffering late mechanical issues, led the other three. Before he had to exit at the 60-lap mark, he also was in contention for the win.

Kligerman would win the race by .119 seconds over Smith. Carson Hocevar finished third, while Stewart Friesen was fourth and Christian Eckes ran fifth.

Smith’s second-place finish allowed him to extend his lead in the season points standings as the regular season winds down. He currently has 584, while John Hunter Nemechek and Chander Smith both have 526. While currently 16th in the points standings, by virtue of his win Saturday, Kligerman now is projected to be sixth in the 10-car playoff field. After the final regular season event, the top 10 drivers in the standings will compete for the season title over seven playoff races.

The Dawn 150 race was held in the ARCA Menards series Friday evening. While rainy weather didn’t prevent the race from being held, it was shortened to 42 laps.

Winning was Taylor Gray, while Parker Chase took second place, Sammy Smith was third, Nemechek ran fourth and Jesse Love claimed fifth.

Also being held during the weekend were three events in the USF Juniors series. The first race was held Friday, while the other two were held Saturday morning before the weekend’s main event.

Each race had a different winner. In Friday’s competition, Sam Corry took first place, while Mac Clark was second and Alessandro De Tullio ran third. De Tullio then won the second race, with Clark getting second place again and Nikita Johnson placing third. Clark then reached the top of the podium in the third USF Juniors race. Johnson finished second and De Tullio was third.

The final major event scheduled for Mid-Ohio’s season will be held from July 22-24 when the road course hosts the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

Parker Kligerman claimed first place on Saturday when Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_parkerkligerman.jpg Parker Kligerman claimed first place on Saturday when Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Finishing fourth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 was Stewart Friesen. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_stewartfriesen.jpg Finishing fourth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 was Stewart Friesen. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Parker Chase placed second on Friday in the Dawn 150 race in the ARCA Menards series. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_parkerchase.jpg Parker Chase placed second on Friday in the Dawn 150 race in the ARCA Menards series. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel While in contention for the checkered flag late, John Hunter Nemechek wound up in fourth place in the ARCA Menards Dawn 150. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_johnhunternemechek.jpg While in contention for the checkered flag late, John Hunter Nemechek wound up in fourth place in the ARCA Menards Dawn 150. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Leads 56 of 67 laps at Mid-Ohio

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS