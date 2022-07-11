Barracuda summer swimmers in pair of meets

The Barracuda Summer Swim Team competed in a pair of meets on either side of the 4th of July weekend. On June 29th, the team traveled to Ontario to compete in a tri-meet that included Loudonville.

“Tri-meets aren’t common,”said coach Dina Snow,” but Loudonville had some issues with their pool the previous week and our meet was cancelled. This allowed us to compete and not have to come up with a makeup date. We had a lot of great swims, but Ontario is a tough team and won the meet. They have an indoor pool at the high school, so swimmers get a lot of high quality practice no matter what the weather.”

First place finishes for the Barracudas: Lacey Haughn, 25 free and 25 back; Jack Kennedy, 25 free; Evan Irons, 100 IM, 50 free and 50 breast; Brayden Jones, 25 free; Cleo Young, 25 fly; and Nate Rabun, 50 free. Earning second place points were Cleo Young, 25 back; Abby Griffith, 50 free; Connor Robinson, 100 IM, 50 free and 50 breast and Nate Rabun, 50 fly.

Top relay finishes were the 11-12 girls medley relay (Makayla Carlisle, Avery McClelland, Kayla Young and Alina VanHorn), second; the 13-14 boys medley relay (Aaron Rabun, Connor Robinson, Evan Irons and Niles Bush), second; the 15-18 boys medley and free relay (Hayden McClelland, Aydyn Newson, Nate Rabun and Brice Haughn), second; the 8-under boys free relay (Jack Kennedy, Brayden Jones, Blake Grimm and Carter Marquis), second; the 9-10 boys free relay (Cleo Young, Ricky Edwards, Ben Griffith and Henry Kennedy), second and the 13-14 boys free relay (Evan Irons, Connor Robinson, Niles Bush and Jesse West), first .

On July 6, the team competed in Mansfield against the Shelly Acres Swim Club.

“Despite swimming in the rain for at least half the meet, the swimmers did a good job,” said Snow. “Shelly Acres is a better match for our team, so it was a close meet. We got outscored because we can’t fill all the events.”

Finishing first were Gabriella Bateman, 25 free; Chloe Bolton, 100 IM; Evan Irons, 100 IM and 50 free; Makayla Carlisle, 50 free and 50 back; Abigail Griffith, 50 back; Lacey Haughn, 25 free and 25 back; Emma Marquis, 25 back; Paxton Morris-Montgomery, 25 free; Kendall Neal, 50 breast; Aydyn Newson, 50 breast; Nate Rabun, 50 free, 50 fly and 50 back; Connor Robinson, 50 breast; Taylor Robinson, 50 fly; Trinity Robinson, 25 breast and Cleo Young, 25 free, 25 fly and 25 back.

Scoring second place points were Emma Bolton, 100 IM; Niles Bush, 50 free and 50 breast; Jackie Edwards, 25 free and 25 back; Ricky Edwards, 25 free; Abigail Griffith, 50 back and 50 breast; Ben Griffith, 25 back; Evan Irons, 50 breast; Brayden Jones, 25 free and 25 back; Hayden McClelland, 50 free; Addison Rabun, 25 free and 25 back; Connor Robinson, 100 IM and Kayla Young, 50 free and 50 back.

First place relay finishes were earned by the 9-10 girls medley relay (Emma Marquis, Trinity Robinson, Paxton Morris-Montgomery and Addison Rabun); the 11-12 girls medley relay (Makayla Carlisle, Avery McClelland, Kayla Young and Chloe Bolton); the 15-18 boys medley and free relays (Hayden McClelland, Aydyn Newson, Nate Rabun and Brice Haughn); the 8-under girls free relay (Jackie Edwards, Ronni Ruffner, Harper McClelland and Lacey Haughn); the 8-under boys free relay (Brayden Jones, Blake Grimm, Paxton Colegrove and Jack Kennedy); the 9-10 girls free relay (Emma Marquis, Lorelai Turner, Trinity Robinson and Paxton Morris-Montgomery); the 9-10 boys free relay (Cleo Young, Ricky Edwards, Henry Kennedy and Ben Griffith) and the 11-12 girls free relay (Chloe Bolton, Avery McClelland, Kayla Young and Makayla Carlisle).

Earning second place relay points were the 13-14 girls medley relay (Abigail Griffith, Kendall Neal, Cassidy Irwin and Gabrielle Mowry) the 13-14 boys medley relay (Aaron Rabun, Connor Robinson, Evan Irons and Niles Bush) and the 13-14 girls free relay (Kendall Neal, Cassidy Irwin, Emma Bolton and Abigail Griffith).

The team will wrap up the season with a meet against Upper Sandusky, followed by the ASAC League Championship on July 16 in Loudonville.

Information received from Dina Snow.

