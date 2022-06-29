HOJGA season continues

The third Heart of Ohio Junior Golf association was held on Wednesday, June 22, at Marysville and was sponsored by Kathy (Allen) Brinkman.

The 16-18 boys class was won by Chase Brackenridge, who shot 74 over 18 holes. The girls’ 13-18 group was one by Dina Shah in a one-hole playoff with Maura Murphy. Both girls shot 79. Also, Katelyn Miley of Northmor was fifth in that class with a round of 98.

Kaden Ottley of Olentangy won the 13-15 group with a score of 79. In the 12-and-under group, Asher Gates of River Valley shot 38 over nine holes to earn the win.

Following are the complete results of the meet.

16-18 boys

Chase Brackenridge, 74

Alexander Crowe, 75

Nicholas McMullen, 75

Logan Keller, 77

Logan Niese, 78

Micah Greene, 79

Minoy Shah, 79

Tyler Ufferman, 80

Mason Rinehart, 81

Nathan McMullen, 81

Nathan Newell, 82

Brayden Parrish, 87

Michael Farley, 87

Weston Prenger, 88

Nathan Barre, 88

Cody Pennington, 92

Brody Conway, 94

Noah Burke, 95

Lane Kanagy, 103

13-15 boys

Kaden Ottley, 79

Henry Terry, 80

Sam Reynolds, 84

Ethan Krebs, 86

Dawson Hall, 91

Carson Walker, 91

Weston Ottley, 93

Dylan Moore, 94

Finn Edie, 99

Jackson Burns, 101

Evan Brown, 102

Nolan Ludwig, 103

Michael Rogers, 105

Devin Emans, 106

Kellen Cadegan, 107

Keegan Keller, 108

Walker Laudeman, 108

Grady Wisecup, 116

13-18 girls

Dina Shah, 79

Maura Murphy, 79

Liv Gier, 86

Lainie Rafey, 95

Katelyn Miley, 98

Rayma Smith, 101

Madison Jenkins, 104

Anna Songer, 105

Olivia Ross, 112

Charlee Brestle, 116

Adi Graham, 120

12-and-under

Asher Gates, 38

Grayson Keller, 46

Drew Thomas, 49

Griffin Gates, 50

Thomas Ottery, 52

Nolan West, 56

Blake Gibson, 61

Jenson Stover, 62

Emery Gorenflo, 65

Nathan Kirkham, 81

Information received from HOJGA.

Information received from HOJGA.