Barracudas start summer swim season

Despite the roller coaster of early June weather, the Barracuda Summer Swim Team began practicing on June 6. Coached by Dina Snow, with assistant coaches Robin Conrad, Sammie West and Taylor Robinson, the team is a true county effort.

“Cardington graciously allowed us back for a second summer since the Mount Gilead pool is not operational,” remarked Snow. “The team has kids from all five county schools, as well as friends from Marion! It is fun to get reacquainted with everyone!”

The team’s first meet was at Crestline just two days after the tornadoes tore through Morrow County. “Despite the 96 degree temps, most families felt glad to have something for their kids to do that felt normal.”

“According to info from Crestline’s coach, they won the meet,” said Snow. “We are focused more on personal improvement than on our win-loss record because scoring is often incorrect or a team is just much larger than we are. It is just fun to cheer for a little person swimming in their first meet or for an older swimmer trying an event for the first time.”

First-time competitors were Henry Kennedy, Jack Kennedy, Lorelai Turner, Jackie Edwards, Ricky Edwards, Blake Grimm, Gabrielle Mowry, Carter Marquis, and Gabriella Bateman.

First place relay finishers were the 13-14 boys 200 medley relay (Aaron Rabun, Niles Bush, Evan Irons and Connor Robinson), the 15-18 boys 200 medley relay (Hayden McClelland, Luke Fraizer, Nate Rabun and Brice Haughn), the 9-10 boys 100 free relay (Cleo Young, Ben Griffith, Brayden Jones and Ricky Edwards), the 11-12 girls 200 free relay (Chloe Bolton, Avery McClelland, Makayla Carlisle and Kayla Young), the 13-14 girls 200 free relay (Camryn Travis, Kendall Neal, Cassidy Irwin and Abigail Griffith) and the 13-14 boys 200 free relay (Evan Irons, Connor Robinson, Jesse West and Aaron Rabun).

“Due to reporting on two swim meets in this article, only first place individual finishers will be listed here, but we recognize that swimmers scoring second and third place points add a lot to our totals!” exclaimed Coach Snow.

Finishing first were Evan Irons in the 100 IM, 50 free and 50 breast; Lacey Haughn, 25 free and 25 back; Brayden Jones, 25 free and 25 back; Cleo Young, 25 free and 25 back; Makayla Carlisle, 50 free and 50 back; Nate Rabun, 50 free; Emma Marquis, 25 back; Taylor Robinson, 50 back; Chloe Bolton, 50 breast; Kendall Neal, 50 breast and Luke Fraizer, 50 breast.

After two other meets were rescheduled, the team travelled to Willard on Saturday to compete against the Waves. While the Waves outscored the Barracudas, it was a fun meet.

“Willard’s pool is unique—due to some construction in the past, the competition area is only 18 meters long as opposed to 25. It makes for some fast swims and some opportunities for swimmers to try new events,” said Snow. “Lacy Kennedy, Paxton Colegrove and Lucille Jarvis also competed in their first meet!”

First place relay finishes were earned by the 13-14 boys 200 medley relay and 200 free relay (Aaron Rabun, Niles Bush, Connor Robinson and Jesse West); and the 8-under girls 100 free relay (Lacey Haughn, Jackie Edwards, Harper McClelland and Lucille Jarvis).

“There were a lot of close races, especially among the 15-18 boys! It made for some serious cheering! I was also proud of Connor Robinson, Chloe Bolton, Emma Bolton, Abigail Griffith, Carson Mowery and Luke Fraizer for swimming the IM, as well as Cleo Young, Kayla Young, Niles Bush, Taylor Robinson, Nate Rabun, Carson Mowery and Ayden Newson for doing butterfly!”

Again, in the interest of space, only 1st and 2nd place individual finishers are listed here:

First place: Jack Kennedy, 25 free; Luke Fraizer, 100 IM; Lacey Haughn, 25 free and 25 back; Connor Robinson, 50 free and 50 breast; Niles Bush, 50 free and 50 breast; Brayden Jones, 25 back; Abigail Griffith, 50 back; Aaron Rabun, 50 back; Nate Rabun, 50 back; Kendall Neal, 50 breast and Luke Fraizer, 50 breast.

Second place: Lacy Kennedy, 25 free; Carter Marquis, 25 free; Chloe Bolton, 100 IM and 50 breast; Jackie Edwards, 25 free; Kendall Neal, 50 free; Hayden McClelland, 50 free; Cleo Young 25 fly and 25 back; Nate Rabun, 50 fly; Emma Marquis, 25 back; Makayla Carlisle, 50 back; Cassidy Irwin, 50 back and Abigail Griffith, 50 breast.

The team will compete Wednesday, June 19 at Ontario in a Tri-meet that will include Loudonville.

Information received from Dina Snow.

