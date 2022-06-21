Laracuente wins national title

Highland’s Juliette Laracuente picked up a national championship while competing in the Adidas Outddor Nationals on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19.

In the meet, which took place in Greensboro, N.C., Laracuente, who just finished her junior year with Highland, won the triple jump Saturday with an effort of 12.18 meters (39’11.5”) — which allowed her to take first place by .02 meters.

On Sunday, she then placed in two more events. She placed second in the long jump with a top attempt of 5.65 meters (18’6.5”) and also took fourth in the high jump by clearing 1.65 meters (5’5”).

Information received from Mike DeLaney.

