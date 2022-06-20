MG holds boys’ basketball youth camp

The Mount Gilead boys’ basketball team recently held a youth basketball camp for fourth, fifth and sixth graders.

The camp focused on offensive and defensive fundamentals, while teaching the campers about teamwork, leadership, competitiveness and good sportsmanship. A total of 25 youth players also participated in a number of competitions, including one-on-one, three-on-three, hot shot, free throw and dribbling competitions.

Coaches Dan Strasser and Gary Bartlett would like to thank all of the parents for allowing their children to participate and encourage each player to continue to work on their skills.

The Mount Gilead youth basketball camp is pictured above. Taking part were youth players Brody Leffler, Murphy Schaad, Jackson Keever, Kirk Sayers, Alex Pauley, Xaiden Shaw, Cooper Swint, Braxtien Strubhar, Aden Bowersmith, Owen Pangborn, Dawson Davis, Benjamin Griffith, Parker Grimm, Benley Allen, Garrett Hendickson, Ricky Edwards, Alix Wehr, Andrew Gannon, Brock Zerman, Dawson Pierce, Heath Barnum and Aiden McLain; high school player volunteers Quade Harris, Matthew Bland, Aaron Gannon, Jacob Wilt, Ryan Swalley and Rowen Fitzpatrick and coaches Dan Strasser and Gary Bartlett. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_IMG_7434-2-.jpg The Mount Gilead youth basketball camp is pictured above. Taking part were youth players Brody Leffler, Murphy Schaad, Jackson Keever, Kirk Sayers, Alex Pauley, Xaiden Shaw, Cooper Swint, Braxtien Strubhar, Aden Bowersmith, Owen Pangborn, Dawson Davis, Benjamin Griffith, Parker Grimm, Benley Allen, Garrett Hendickson, Ricky Edwards, Alix Wehr, Andrew Gannon, Brock Zerman, Dawson Pierce, Heath Barnum and Aiden McLain; high school player volunteers Quade Harris, Matthew Bland, Aaron Gannon, Jacob Wilt, Ryan Swalley and Rowen Fitzpatrick and coaches Dan Strasser and Gary Bartlett. Courtesy Photo

Information received from Dan Strasser.

Information received from Dan Strasser.