HOJGA holds second event Monday

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its second tournament of the year at Golf Club of Bucyrus on Monday. Sponsoring the event was Crossroads Original Designs of Bucyrus.

Winning the 16-18 division was Minoy Shah of Pleasant, who shot one-over-par 73 over 18 holes. The girls’ 13-18 group was won by Maura Murphy of Pleasant, who shot 75. Kaden Ottley of Olentangy took the 13-15 group with a score of 79, while the nine-hole 12-and-under group was won by Bryant Berry of Colonel Crawford and his score of 42.

Following are the complete results from the tournament.

16-18 boys

Minoy Shah, 73

Nicholas McMullen, 76

Nathan Newell, 76

Chase Brackenridge, 78

Alexander Crowe, 79

Logan Keller, 79

Nathan McMullen, 83

Logan Niese, 83

Weston Prenger, 84

Micah Greene, 87

Nathan Barre, 88

Braylan Hart, 88

Tyler Ufferman, 88

Cody Pennington, 90

Brody Conway, 94

Brayden Parrish, 98

Noah Burke, 100

Lane Kanagy, 107

Gavin Crim, 111

Dawson Pelter, 111

13-15 boys

Kaden Ottley, 79

Carson Walker, 85

Henry Terry, 87

Jack Seckel, 90

Dawson Hall, 92

Dylan Moore, 92

Finn Edie, 98

Matt Murphy, 106

Walter Laudeman, 120

Alex Streich, 121

Michael Rogers, 125

Cooper Mullins, 143

13-18 girls

Maura Murphy, 75

Dina Shah, 87

Lucy Myers, 89

Sophia Beck, 95

Anna Songer, 102

12-and-under

Bryant Berry, 42

Griffin Gates, 52

Nolen West, 52

Grayson Keller, 53

Drew Thomas, 56

Miri Taylor, 61

Jenson Stover, 66

Blake Gibson, 67

Emery Gorenflo, 71

