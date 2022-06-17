HOJGA holds second event Monday

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its second tournament of the year at Golf Club of Bucyrus on Monday. Sponsoring the event was Crossroads Original Designs of Bucyrus.
Winning the 16-18 division was Minoy Shah of Pleasant, who shot one-over-par 73 over 18 holes. The girls’ 13-18 group was won by Maura Murphy of Pleasant, who shot 75. Kaden Ottley of Olentangy took the 13-15 group with a score of 79, while the nine-hole 12-and-under group was won by Bryant Berry of Colonel Crawford and his score of 42.
Following are the complete results from the tournament.
16-18 boys
Minoy Shah, 73
Nicholas McMullen, 76
Nathan Newell, 76
Chase Brackenridge, 78
Alexander Crowe, 79
Logan Keller, 79
Nathan McMullen, 83
Logan Niese, 83
Weston Prenger, 84
Micah Greene, 87
Nathan Barre, 88
Braylan Hart, 88
Tyler Ufferman, 88
Cody Pennington, 90
Brody Conway, 94
Brayden Parrish, 98
Noah Burke, 100
Lane Kanagy, 107
Gavin Crim, 111
Dawson Pelter, 111
13-15 boys
Kaden Ottley, 79
Carson Walker, 85
Henry Terry, 87
Jack Seckel, 90
Dawson Hall, 92
Dylan Moore, 92
Finn Edie, 98
Matt Murphy, 106
Walter Laudeman, 120
Alex Streich, 121
Michael Rogers, 125
Cooper Mullins, 143
13-18 girls
Maura Murphy, 75
Dina Shah, 87
Lucy Myers, 89
Sophia Beck, 95
Anna Songer, 102
12-and-under
Bryant Berry, 42
Griffin Gates, 52
Nolen West, 52
Grayson Keller, 53
Drew Thomas, 56
Miri Taylor, 61
Jenson Stover, 66
Blake Gibson, 67
Emery Gorenflo, 71
