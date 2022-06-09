HOJGA starts summer season

In the first HOJGA summer golf tournament, hosted by Three Sticks Golf Club and sponsored by Dr. Paul and Kelly Culler of Waldo, the winners were Alex Crowe of Fairbanks, Henry Terry of Olentangy, Lucy Myers of Colonel Crawford and Bryant Berry of Colonel Crawford.

Crowe won the 16-18 division by shooting an even-par 60 on the course. Terry shot 70 to win the 13-15 age group. Myers and Maura Murphy of Pleasant both shot 67, but Myers won a two-hole playoff to capture the girls’ 13-18 division. Berry and Grayson Keller of Buckeye Valley both shot 35 in the nine-hole 12-and-under class. Berry won the event on the second hole of their playoff.

Following are the complete results from the tournament.

16-18 boys

Alexander Crowe, 60

Nicholas McMullen, 66

Minoy Shah, 67

Logan Keller, 68

Logan Niese, 68

Nathan McMullen, 69

Chase Brackenridge, 70

Micah Greene, 72

Mason Rinehart, 73

Nathan Newell, 73

Tyler Ufferman, 77

Braylan Hart, 78

Brayden Parrish, 78

Gavin Crim, 83

Lane Kanagy, 88

13-15 boys

Henry Terry, 70

Dylan Moore, 71

Dawson Hall, 71

Devin Emans, 73

Kaden Ottley, 76

Jack Seckel, 77

Matthew Ralph, 77

Sam Reynolds, 80

Kellen Cadegan, 81

Carson Walker, 86

Cooper Mullins, 89

Jackson Burns, 90

Nolan Ludwig, 95

Matt Murphy, 98

Keegan Keller, 102

13-18 girls

Lucy Myers, 67

Maura Murphy, 67

Dina Shah, 71

Liv Gier, 75

Anna Songer, 84

Rayma Smith, 85

Charlee Brestle, 94

Olivia Ross, 95

12-and-under

Bryant Berry, 35

Grayson Keller, 35

Drew Thomas, 37

Nolen West, 41

Norrie Plank, 42

Miri Taylor, 48

Jenson Stover, 49

Blake Gibson, 53

