Northmor falls to Miller, Liberty Union in district final

MOUNT VERNON — Northmor finished their season on Friday evening in a Division III district final game. The Golden Knights ran into a very good Liberty Union team and fell by a score of 10-0. This game was complete in five innings of play.

Despite the loss, the Golden Knights improved their record from last season. During the 2021 campaign, Northmor went 17-10 overall. Finishing the season on Friday with a loss, the Golden Knights still went 18-9 this year.

Liberty Union (24-5) had their difference maker and ace pitcher on the mound in the district final, Northmor was never able to catch up, literally. Jacob Miller pitched five innings of no-hit baseball for Lions with MLB scouts scattered behind the backstop.

Miller is the No. 44 baseball prospect for this upcoming MLB Draft. Despite being a University of Louisville commit, many expect the stud pitcher to make the jump.

Topping out at 99 MPH on the evening, Northmor was never able to get a good barrel on the ball. Miller fanned 14 Northmor batters over the five innings and didn’t walk a single batter.

Northmor was able to put just one baseball in play. Andrew Armrose grounded out to the pitcher in the top of the first inning, and again in the fourth.

Liberty Union kicked off the scoring in the first inning with two runs. The Lions scored in four-of-five innings they were up to bat. Jon Wheeler scored on a passed ball to give the Lions their first run, then Miller hit a sacrifice fly to deep center, making it 2-0.

Like the first inning, Liberty Union was able to add two more runs in the second. Austin McClure recorded his own sacrifice fly, then Cayden Carroll brought in a run with an RBI single.

The fifth run came for Liberty Union thanks to an RBI walk. Then, McClure recorded another sacrifice RBI. Ian Wilson reached base on an error and another run scored. Caroll ripped another ball to left field, which gave the Lions an 8-0 lead after three innings.

Wilson recorded an RBI walk in the fifth inning, then Carroll brought run number 10 in on another sacrifice fly. Carroll finished 2-for-3 at the dish and drove in three runs.

Braden Shreyer was a perfect 3-for-3 for Liberty Union. The Lions put together 12 hits on the evening.

With the win, Liberty Union picks up a district title and will move on to regionals. The Lions will match up with West Lafayette Ridewood in a regional semifinal game on Thursday.

Jacob Miller fires a pitch against Northmor on Friday at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The Liberty Union pitcher fanned 14 batters in five innings of work. Buck Workman calls for a meeting at the mound during their game against Liberty Union. Northmor was tasked with matching up against No. 1 seeded Liberty Union.