Highland’s Laracuente advances to state in high jump

While the Division II regional track and field meet hosted by Lexington had to suspend competition due to stormy weather, the event did last long enough to produce one Highland state qualifier on Thursday.

Scot junior Juliette Laracuente tied for third in the high jump, clearing 5’4” in the process, to qualify for next week’s state meet. She also qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 100-meter hurdles.

Also competing for the Highland girls was Alexis Eusey in the shot put. Jay Melchiori took part in the prelims of the 110-meter hurdles.

Any competitors who didn’t get to participate in preliminary running events on Thursday will compete on Saturday. Both heats will be run as timed finals, with the top performers moving on to state.

