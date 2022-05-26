Regionals begin for track and field athletes

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team advanced its 3200-meter relay team to the state meet in action from the first day of the Division III regional meet hosted by Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

The quartet of Aaron Gannon, Ethan Honzo, Seamus Walsh and Michael Snopik completed the race in 8:15.4 to finish third in qualifying for next week’s state meet, to be hosted by The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Stadium.

Wyatt Harriman also scored for the team. He finished eighth in the pole vault with a height of 11’4”.

A number of Indian athletes advanced to the finals in the preliminary heats of the running events. Moving on to Friday’s action will be Garrett Lamb Hart and Gavan Davis in the 110-meter hurdles, the 800-meter relay (Matthew Bland, Logan High, Kyan Davis and Quade Harris), the 400-meter relay (Owen High, Logan High, Davis and Harris) and the 1600-meter relay (Bland, Colson Chapman, Walsh and Snopik).

The Mount Gilead girls didn’t have anyone take part in Wednesday finals, but did advance a pair of relays through the prelims. Moving on are both the 800- and 400-meter relays (Grace Shipman, Asia Jones, Faith White and Madilyn Elson).

The Cardington girls’ 3200-meter relay will have to wait to see if they qualify for state. The team of Loey Hallabrin, Magi Hallabrin, Gracie Meade and Morgan White finished fifth in 10:10.28. The top four in each event automatically advance to state, while the top two non-qualifying times across the state also move on.

Meghan Greenawalt tied for seventh in the high jump, clearing 4’10”, to also score points for the team.

Moving on to Friday’s finals are the Lady Pirates’ 400-meter relay (Hazel Jolliff, Greenawalt, Alexis Crone and Olivia Holt), Jolliff in the 300-meter hurdles and the 1600-meter relay (Jolliff, Magi Hallabrin, Crone and Holt).

For the Cardington boys, Tyler Rose advanced to the finals of the 200.

Northmor had one athlete compete on Wednesday. Haley Dille was in the high jump, but did not place.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS