Highland edged in district semis

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Highland lost a heartbreaker in the Division II district semifinals when host Buckeye Valley got a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 2-1 decision.

The Scots (19-9) led 1-0 after scoring in the top of the third inning, but the Barons tied it with a run in their half of the fourth and then won it in the final frame.

Highland outhit their opponents 8-4, with Zach Pinkerton leading the way with a pair of singles. Blake Jodrey suffered the hard-luck loss. He struck out three, walked two and gave up three hits.

