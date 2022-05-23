Mount Gilead boys earn district title

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead boys’ track team won a Division III district championship at Granville High School on Saturday, while the girls’ squad was second to Grandview Heights.

The boys’ team scored 110 points in the meet. Northmor tied for seventh with 31, while Cardington took 17th with 12.5. In the girls’ meet, MG had 92.5, while Cardington was third with 82 and Northmor placed 12th with 18.5.

In Saturday’s running finals, the Indian boys won the 800-meter relay, with Matthew Bland, Logan High, Kyan Davis and Quade Harris finishing in 1:33.78. Michael Snopik claimed first in the 1600 with a time of 4:27.38. Will Baker added another win, taking first in the 3200 in 9:54.79.

The team added second-place finishes in a pair of relays. Owen High, Logan High, Davis and Harris ran second in the 400 relay in 44.53. Also, Bland, Seamus Walsh, Snopik and Colson Chapman ran second in the 1600-meter relay in 3:36.02. Garrett Lamb Hart took second in the 110 hurdles in 15.87, as did Parker Bartlett in the 3200. His time was 9:55.74.

Bland also advanced to regionals in the 400 with a third-place finish in 52.97. Aaron Gannon was third in the 800 in 2:00.16 and Gavan Davis took third in the 110 hurdles in 16.22 to also move on.

Reed Supplee placed seventh in the 1600, Snopik was seventh in the 800 and Davis took eighth in the 300 hurdles to also score points.

Northmor’s Lucas Weaver moved on to regionals on Saturday. He was fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:01.59.

Gavin Miller took fifth in the 110 hurdles to score points. He also teamed up with Bo Landin, Weaver and Connor Radojcsics to finish sixth in the 1600 relay and with Landin, Jax Wenger and Cowin Becker to take seventh in the 800 relay. Ryan Lehman ran sixth in the 3200.

The Pirates got a fourth-place finish from Tyler Rose in the 200. He regional-qualifying time was 23.29. Also, Aidan Reitmire finished sixth in the 800.

The Lady Indians got wins in the sprint relays. Grace Shipman, Asia Jones, Faith White and Madilyn Elson won the 800-meter relay in 1:50.4 and also took the 400-meter relay in 51.57. Michaela McGill added a pair of wins. She claimed the 1600 in 5:12.17 and also took the 3200 with a time of 11:41.14.

Elson also moved on in the 100, placing third in 13.16. In the same event, Jones advanced by placing fourth in 13.39. Also taking fourth were Rebeka Clark in the 100 hurdles (18.11) and Darbie Dillon in the 300 hurdles (51.76).

Kimberly Staley finished seventh in the 3200 and eighth in the 1600. Also, Maddison Hursey ran eighth in the 300 hurdles.

Cardington’s Saturday performance was paced by Hazel Jolliff. She won the 300 hurdles in 49.26 and also placed second in a pair of relay. She teamed with Meghan Greenawalt, Alexis Crone and Olivia Holt to run the 400 relay in 53.82 and also ran with Magi Hallabrin, Crone and Holt to finish the 1600-meter relay in 4:22.69.

Magi Hallabrin also was second in the 800 in 2:26.44. Loey Hallabrin finished third in the 3200 in 12:49.2 and took fourth in the 1600 in 5:32.52.

Crone also finished fifth in the 400, while Holt was seventh in the 100, Gracie Meade took seventh in the 800, Greenawalt ran eighth in the 100 hurdles and Morgan White took eighth in the 3200.

Northmor had one placing relay on Saturday. The quartet of Abby Conant, Breann Headley, Macy Miller and Chloey Keen finished eighth in the 800 relay.

Highland Scots

In the Division II district track and field meet at Westerville South, the Highland boys finished fourth with 72.5 points, while the girls were sixth with 50 points after Saturday’s running event finals.

For the boys, Jay Melchiori advanced in a pair of individual events. He took second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.46 and also was third in the 300 hurdles in 41.74.

The team also moved on in a pair of relays. The 1600-meter relay team of Gavin Hankins, Mason Duncan, Dane Nauman and Melchiori took second with a time of 3:32.14, while the 400-meter squad of Hankins, Melchiori, Owen Stillwell and Nauman placed fourth in 45.55.

Placing, but not advancing, was the 800-meter relay team of Stillwell, Duncan, Toby Rogers and Joel Roberts. The quartet ran fifth. Nauman took sixth in the 200, while Hunter Bolton placed eighth in the 3200.

For the Lady Scots, Juliette Laracuente moved on in two more events on Saturday. She won the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.99 and also took second in the 200 in 25.75.

