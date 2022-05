By Rob Hamilton

Highland picked up another regular season win on Saturday, topping visiting Whetstone by a 6-3 count.

Zach Pinkerton had a triple for the Scots, while Blake Jodrey added a double. Pinkerton also picked up the win on the mound, with Evan Johnson collecting the save. Those two, along with Hayden Kline and Rider Minnick, combined on a three-hitter. They struck out 11 and walked two.

