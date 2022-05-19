More track and field athletes move on to regionals Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

Local Division III track and field athletes continued to qualify for regionals in Wednesday’s action at the Granville district meet.

The Mount Gilead boys’ team took second in the 3200 relay with a time of 8:17.61. Running were Seamus Walsh, Aaron Gannon, Ethan Honzo and Michael Snopik.

The Indian girls, competing in field events, advanced a pair of athletes to regionals. Mikala Harris took third in the discus with an effort of 90’10” and Grace Shipman took third in the pole vault by clearing 9’.

A number of athletes earned placement points. In the high jump, Darbie Dillon was sixth and Tatum Neal took seventh. Harris added a seventh-place finish in the shot put and Maddison Hursey also was seventh in the long jump.

The Cardington girls advanced a pair of field event competitors to regionals in Hazel Jolliff and Meghan Greenawalt. Jolliff won the long jump with a top effort of 15’, while Greenawalt took second in the high jump by clearing 4’10.

Also, Olivia Holt was sixth in the long jump.

Northmor also had a pair of girls advance to regionals. Kahlan Ball finished second in the shot put with a throw of 93’10” and Haley Dille took fourth in the high jump by clearing 4’5”. Ball also added an eighth-place finish in the shot, while Emily Ball was sixth in the discus.

The Northmor boys got points from the 3200 relay team of Lucas Weaver, Connor Radojcsics, Ryan Lehman and Jed Adams. They finished fifth in their race.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys’ track and field team had a good amount of success in the Division II district meet hosted by Westerville South.

Both Kieran Taylor and Austin Grandstaff qualified for regionals in the pole vault, with Taylor winning on Wednesday and Grandstaff finishing third. Both athletes cleared 11’. Caden Holtrey added a second-place finish in the shot put with an effort of 49’0.5”. Also moving on was Joel Roberts, who took third in the high jump, clearing 5’8.

Gavin DeBord was fifth in the high jump, Nick Smith took eighth in the discus and Mason Duncan was eighth in the long jump to also score points for the Scots.

