MG baseball tops Willard

The Mount Gilead baseball team topped Willard at home by a 9-6 margin. They trailed 4-1 after three innings, but scored four in both the fourth and fifth frames to pull in front.

The team finished with nine hits, including a double and single by Tyler McKinney. Paul Butterman and Cameron Vickers both added a pair of singles.

Cade Smith earned the win. He and Butterman struck out seven, walked four and gave up five hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was edged by visiting Fairbanks in a regular season baseball game Wednesday.

Fairbanks won 3-2 in eight innings. After trailing 2-1 through three, Northmor scored once in the fifth to tie things up, but couldn’t push another run across the plate.

Both Max Lower and Andrew Armrose had a pair of singles in the game. Jack Sears went the distance on the mound. He struck out two, walked four and scattered seven hits.

