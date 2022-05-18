Track athletes advance to regionals Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

A number of local athletes punched their tickets to regionals in the first day of competition at the Division III track and field meet at Granville on Tuesday.

For the Mount Gilead boys, Owen High won the high jump with an effort of 6’1”. Wyatt Harriman also qualified for regionals, as he took third in the pole vault by clearing 12’.

Jayce Decker also contributed points by finishing eighth in the shot put.

For the girls, the 3200 relay barely missed out on advancing. The team of Haley Pfeifer, Ava Baker, Kimberly Staley and Michaela McGill placed fifth.

Cardington’s girls’ 3200 relay advanced due to finishing third in 10:33.3. On the team were Morgan White, Magi Hallabrin, Gracie Meade and Loey Hallabrin.

For the Pirate boys, Jason Bockbrader fell one place shy of advancing. He was fifth in the high jump.

Northmor’s boys’ team had one athlete advance in the field events, as Duston Sanders took fourth in the shot put with an effort of 42’0.5”. Conner Radojcsics missed out by one place. He took fifth in the pole vault.

The girls’ team got points from the 3200 relay of Kelbie Kightlinger, Maizy Brinkman, Riley Yunker and Haley Dille. The quartet took eighth place.

Highland Scots

Competing at the Division II track and field district meet hosted by Westerville South, the Highland Scots advanced a pair of athletes to next week’s regional meet at Lexington on the first day of competition.

The girls’ team competed in the field events, with Juliette Laracuente winning twice. She took the high jump with an effort of 5’7” and also won the long jump by going 18’9.5”. Alexis Eusey moved on in the shot put by finishing fourth with a throw of 34’6”.

Emma Hinkle missed out on regional qualification in the pole vault by one spot, as she was fifth; however, she did set a new school record of 9’ in the process. Eusey also placed sixth in the discus.

The boys had one final on the day. The team’s 3200-meter relay earned sixth place. Running were Mason Duncan, Hunter Bolton, Grath Garee and Joel Roberts.

