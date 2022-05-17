Highland BB tops Fredericktown Monday

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

The Highland baseball team picked up a regular season win over Fredericktown Monday by a 5-4 count.

The Scots trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but got two in that frame to cut their deficit in half and then added three more in the sixth to wind up on top.

The team was held to five singles, with Kort Sears managing two of that number. Highland also drew seven walks on the day. Blake Jodrey picked up the win in relief, with Rider Minnick earning the save. Those two, along with Cooper Merckling and Zach PInkerton, combined to strike out nine, walk three and give up seven hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS