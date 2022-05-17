Northmor falls in district semis

A fast start for Newark Catholic spelled trouble for Northmor in Monday night’s district semifinal contests hosted by Pickerington North.

The Green Wave scored seven runs in the second and three more in the third to take a commanding lead in a contest they won 12-2 to end the Golden Knight season with a 12-13 record.

Northmor was held to three hits in the outing, with Reagan See managing a triple and Emily Zeger picking up a double. Kate Kissling suffered the loss on the mound. She struck out two, but surrendered 15 hits.

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

