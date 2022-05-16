Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 18

• Division II district track and field meet at Westerville South, 3:15 p.m.

• Division III district track and field meet at Granville, 3:15 p.m.

• Delaware Christian at Cardington, Division IV sectional baseball, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

• Lakewood at Highland, DIvision II sectional baseball, 5 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Grandview Heights, Division III sectional baseball, 5 p.m.

• West Jefferson at Northmor, Division III sectional baseball, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

• Division II district track and field meet at Westerville South, 9 a.m.

• Division III district track and field meet at Granville, 3:15 p.m.

Monday, May 23

• Division IV baseball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

• Division II baseball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.

• Division III baseball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.

Sports Editor’s Note: While the softball district final games will be played at Pickerington, the dates for those games had not been posted by deadline. As they are announced, they will be posted online.