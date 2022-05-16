Highland track teams both fifth in MOAC

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

After the second day of the MOAC track and field meet ended on Thursday, both Highland teams finished in fifth place.

For the girls, Juliette Laracuente won two more events after winning two on Tuesday. She picked up first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.48 before going on to win the 200 in 25.66. Jade Disbennett also had a top-three finish in the 300 hurdles.

The boys got a big day from Jay Melchiori. He took second in the 300 hurdles and was third in the 110 hurdles. He also ran with Gavin Hankins, Toby Rogers and Mason Duncan in placing third in the 1600-meter hurdles.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS