Baseball teams prepare for playoffs

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Highland claimed its fourth straight league title on Wednesday when they won the MOAC by beating Clear Fork 12-2.

Kort Sears picked up a double and pair of singles in the win, while Hayden Kline added a double and Rider Minnick finished with three singles. Zach Pinkerton earned the win. He and Cooper Merckling combined to pitch a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Highland then topped Heath by a 5-0 count on Thursday, scoring all five of the game’s runs in the sixth inning.

Brock Church, Kline and Luke Cain all had two-single games for the Scots. Minnick struck out 16 to earn the win. He only gave up two hits in pitching a complete game.

The Scots would then lose on Friday to Newark Catholic by a 5-2 margin. Jon Jensen tallied a double for the team, while Pinkerton and Kline both had two singles.

Jensen also suffered the loss. He and Merckling struck out one and gave up six total hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

On Saturday, Northmor edged Clear Fork by a 13-12 margin, tallying 12 hits in the process.

Andrew Armrose had both a double and single in the game, while Gavin Whited added four singles and Max Lower contributed two. Drew Hammond earned the win in relief of Grant Bentley. The duo combined to strike out five, walk six and give up 10 hits.

Cardington Pirates

Wednesday saw the Cardington baseball team get no-hit by Liberty Union in a 10-0 loss. Three Pirate pitchers — Dillon Minturn, Wyatt Wade and Caden Dewitt — walked two, struck out three and gave up 13 hits.

On Thursday, Cardington defeated Bucyrus by a 14-4 count. A.J. Hall had a double and two singles for the Pirates, while both Minturn and Kaiden Beach added a double and single. Wade finished with two hits.

Merek McClure struck out five and gave up six hits to earn the win.

Cardington was edged 9-7 by Pleasant on Friday. Minturn tallied three singles in the game. Nate Hickman suffered the loss. He and Joe Denney combined to strike out four, walk 11 and give up eight hits.

The team split a doubleheader with Bishop Ready on Saturday.

The first game went to Ready by a 3-1 margin. Eli Huffman led Cardington with two singles. On the mound, Minturn suffered the loss. He gave up five hits while striking out four and walking one.

The Pirates won the second game by a 16-1 count. Denney had a triple and three singles for Cardington, while Hickman added a double and two singles. Hall, Minturn, Wade and Journey Williamson all finished with two singles.

Wade also earned the win. He struck out three, walked three and gave up four hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead lost 11-1 to host Plymouth in baseball on Thursday, only getting a Carter Kennon single on offense.

Tyler McKinney suffered the loss. He, Jonny Martinez and Ben Whitt combined to strike out four, but walked seven and gave up nine hits.

The team bounced back on Friday by beating Tree of Life by a 22-2 margin.

Graham Sherbourne had two doubles in the contest. Both Kennon and Paul Butterman added a double and two singles, while Carson VanHoose had a double and single. Ben Whitt and Cade Smith added a pair of singles each.

Kennon earned the win. He and Smith finished with 13 strikeouts, one walk and four hits surrendered.

