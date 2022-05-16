Cardington, Highland move on in softball tournament

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

The Cardington softball team was topped 8-3 at Gahanna-Lincoln on Wednesday. The game was tied at one after the first inning, but the Pirates surrendered seven in the second and couldn’t recover from that deficit.

The team got a double by Dana Bertke and a pair of singles from Mikayla Linkous in the contest. Genevieve Longsdorf was the pitcher of record. She gave up 12 hits, while striking out seven.

The Pirates would bounce back on Thursday when they opened play in the Division III postseason tournament at home against Columbus North International and won by a 14-0 count.

Ari SImpson pitched a perfect game, striking out 15 in the five-inning game, to earn the win. She also had a double and two singles, as Cardington tallied 26 hits on the day.

Longsdorf had a home run and double, as did Hailee Edgell. Emalee Artz contributed a home run and single. Cadie Long finished with a double and two singles and Kayleigh Ufferman added a double and single. Abby Hardwick tallied a double, while Linkous, Layla Shinaberry and Bertke all had two singles.

Highland Scots

Highland edged Granville in the first round of the Division II playoffs on Wednesday by a 5-4 score when Audrey Robinson drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh with a single.

The Scots led 3-0 after the first inning, but gave up four in the third to find themselves in a hole. However, they would get one in the fifth to tie the home game and then won it via Robinson’s walk-off hit.

Robinson also had two doubles, while both Guinevere Jackson and Faith Geiger had a double and two singles. Stevie Asher earned the win. She struck out five, walked three and gave up nine hits.

The Scots would then top Clear Fork 15-1 on Thursday to finish second behind Ontario in their first season back in the MOAC.

Emma West earned the win. She pitched a four-hitter, striking out one and walking one. Offensively, she added a home run and single. Julia Varney finished with a pair of homers. Jackson finished with a double and two singles, Abby Jordan had a double and single and Robinson added a double.

The team got another walk-off win on Thursday, when they scored four in the bottom of the seventh to beat Loudonville 7-6.

West finished with a home run and single, while both Jackson and Brooklyn Croy picked up a double and single. West picked up another win, striking out two and scattering 10 hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

In the sectional final, Mount Gilead would not be able to advance past third-seeded Johnstown.

The Lady Indians fell by a 12-0 count to see their season end.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS