Highland, Northmor pick up Tuesday baseball wins

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

On Tuesday, the Highland baseball team beat Clear Fork by a 6-2 count. The Scots blew open a close game by scoring three in the top of the seventh.

Adi Karya had a double for Highland, while Hayden Cline contributed a pair of singles. Blake Jodrey earned the win by going the distance, striking out nine. He gave up four hits and one walk.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up a 10-5 win over visiting Colonel Crawford on Tuesday. The Golden Knights led 9-1 after three innings and held on to earn the decision.

Max Lower led the team with three of its seven singles. Northmor also took advantage of 10 walks in the contest. Drew Hammond picked up the win on the mound. He and Jack Sears combined to strike out five, walk six and give up five hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

A two-run fourth inning allowed Mount Gilead to tie Fredericktown at three runs each; however, the Freddies would bounce back with four in the bottom of the fifth and wound up winning by a 7-3 count.

Six Indian errors hurt the team. Carter Kennon struck out five, walked four and gave up six hits. Only three of the seven runs charged to him were earned. MG finished with six hits, including a pair of singles by Kennon.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS