Mount Gilead softball opens postseason with win

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

The Mount Gilead softball team won its sectional opener on Tuesday.

Competing at home against Marion Pleasant, the Lady Indians picked up a 7-5 win to move on in the postseason.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington earned a non-league win over Lancaster by a 3-2 margin on Tuesday.

The Pirates led 1-0 after two innings, but gave up two in the top of the fifth to fall in a hole. However, they would get those runs back in the bottom of the inning and held on for the win.

Riley Burchett picked up a home run for the team. Genevieve Longsdorf earned the win. She struck out six, walked three and gave up six hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS