Mount Gilead boys win KMAC track and field title

The Mount Gilead boys earned a KMAC track and field championship with 193.5 points on Tuesday at Fredericktown.

East Knox was second with 114.5 points, while Morrow County rivals Northmor (69.5 points) and Cardington (14) finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

In the girls’ meet, Fredericktown edged the Indians for the league title by a 162-155.5 margin. Cardington was third with 86 and Northmor took fifth with 61.5.

The Indian boys won a number of events. Logan High, Owen High, Kyan Davis and Quade Harris teamed to take first in the 400 relay with a time of 44.71. Matthew Bland, High, Davis and Harris won the 800 relay in 1:36,.17. Logan High added a win in the 100 in 11.59, while Owen High took the high jump by clearing 5’10”. Harris also won the 200 in 23.88, while Will Baker claimed the 3200 with a time of 9:48.98. In the hurdles, Garrett Lamb Hart took the 110s in 16.26 and Gavan Davis won the 300s in 44.62.

The quartet of Seamus Walsh, Reed Supplee, Aaron Gannon and Michael Snopik finished second in the 3200 relay. Snopik also was second in the 1600 and third in the 800. Bland, Colson Chapman, Harris and Walsh teamed to run second in the 1600 relay. Davis took second in both the 110 hurdles and long jump, while Jonathan Miller ran second in the 200 and Ethan Kemp was runner-up in the 3200.

Bland took third in the 400. In the field events, Joel Conrad placed third in the high jump, Jayce Decker was third in the shot put and Troy Likens finished third in the discus. Also, Wyatt Harriman tied for third in the pole vault.

The Lady Indians also picked up first place finishes in several events. Michaela McGill and Madilyn Elson were four-time winners for MG. McGill won the 1600 in 5:16.22, the 800 in 2:26.25 and the 3200 in 11:49.11. Also, she teamed with Haley Pfeifer, Ava Baker and Kimberly Staley to win the 3200 relay in 10:41.12.

Individually, Elson took the 100 in 13.12 and won the 200 in 26.9. She also teamed with Grace Shipman, Asia Jones and Faith White to win the 800 relay in 1:50.92 and claim the 400 relay in 51.63.

Mikala Harris added a win, taking the discus with an effort of 100’6”.

Jones also was third in the 100 and 200, while Shipman took third in the pole vault. Maddison Hursey was third in the long jump and Rebeka Clark finished third in the 100 hurdles.

The Cardington girls were paced by a pair of wins, both involving Hazel Jolliff. Jolliff won the long jump with a leap of 14’10”. She also teamed with Alexis Crone, Olivia Holt and Magi Hallabrin to win the 1600 relay in 4:21.68. Jolliff also took second in the 300 hurdles and teamed with Meghan Greenawalt, Crone and Holt to place third in the 400 relay.

Magi Hallabrin finished second in the 800, as did Greenawalt in the high jump and Holt in the long jump. Loey Hallabrin added third-place finishes in both the 1600 and 3200. Also, Crone was third in the 400.

The Pirate boys were led by Jason Bockbrader, who placed second in the high jump.

Both Northmor teams had athletes placing second and third.

For the girls, Rachael Ervin was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Kahlan Ball finished second in the discus.

The boys’ team had Lucas Weaver place second in the 800, while Duston Sanders added a second-place finish in the shot put. Gavin Miller was third in the 300 hurdles, Ryan Lehman finished third in the 3200 and Conner Radojcsics tied for third in the pole vault.

MOAC Championships

In the first day of the MOAC Championships Tuesday, Highland’s Juliette Laracuente set a pair of league records.

She won the long jump with a leap of 18’9.5” to break the record set by Mount Gilead’s Jenna Shipman of 17’4.5” that was set in 2015. She also won the high jump with an effort of 5’7” — topping the previous mark of 5’5” set by Galion’s Marissa Gwinner in 2016.

The Lady Scots also got a top-three finish from Alexis Eusey in the shot put.

The girls finished the first day with 41 points to be in second place behind River Valley. The boys’ squad had 35 points to be in fourth place.

The top finish for the boys came from Caden Holtrey, who was second in the shot put.

Isaiah Fisher prepares to throw the discus. Fisher’s Mount Gilead team won the KMAC track and field championships on Tuesday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_isaiahfisher.jpg Isaiah Fisher prepares to throw the discus. Fisher’s Mount Gilead team won the KMAC track and field championships on Tuesday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Rachael Ervin finished third in the 100 hurdles for Northmor on Tuesday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_rachaelervin.jpg Rachael Ervin finished third in the 100 hurdles for Northmor on Tuesday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Jason Bockbrader led the Cardington boys’ track team by placing second in the high jump. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_jasonbockbrader.jpg Jason Bockbrader led the Cardington boys’ track team by placing second in the high jump. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Michaela McGill was one of two four-event winners for Mount Gilead at the KMAC championships Tuesday, along with Madilyn Elson. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_michaelamcgill.jpg Michaela McGill was one of two four-event winners for Mount Gilead at the KMAC championships Tuesday, along with Madilyn Elson. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Meghan Greenawalt placed second in the high jump for the Cardington girls’ track and field team. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_meghangreenawalt.jpg Meghan Greenawalt placed second in the high jump for the Cardington girls’ track and field team. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Duston Sanders competes in the discus for the Northmor boys’ track and field team at the KMAC championships. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_dustonsanders.jpg Duston Sanders competes in the discus for the Northmor boys’ track and field team at the KMAC championships. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Highland’s Laracuente breaks MOAC records

By Rob Hamilton

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.

