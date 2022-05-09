Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 11

• Granville or Utica at Highland, Division II softball sectionals, 5 p.m.

• Madison Plains or Fisher Catholic at Northmor, Division III softball sectionals, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at Gahanna-Lincoln, softball, 5 p.m.

• Ridgedale at Northmor, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at Liberty Union, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Clear Fork at Highland, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

• MOAC track and field meet at Harding, 4 p.m.

• Columbus International at Cardington, Division III softball sectionals, 5 p.m.

• Mount Gilead or Pleasant at Johnstown, Division III softball sectionals, 5 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Plymouth, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Colonel Crawford at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Heath at Highland, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Clear Fork, softball, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, May 13

• Gilead Christian at United League meet at Cardington, track and field, 4:30 p.m.

• Highland at Newark Catholic, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Pleasant at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Loudonville at Highland, softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Tree of Life at Mount Gilead, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

• Cardington at Bishop Ready, baseball, 11 a.m.

Monday, May 16

• Division II softball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.

• Division IV softball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

• Division II district track and field meet at Westerville South, 3:15 p.m.

• Division III district track and field meet at Granville, 3:15 p.m.

• Division III softball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.