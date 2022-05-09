Baseball tournament draws announced

When the Central District announced its tournament draw for baseball, Highland earned the sixth seed in DIvision II. The Scots will open their postseason at home against Hebron Lakewood on Thursday, May 19, at 5 p.m.

In Division III, both Northmor and Mount Gilead also will play on Thursday, May 19, at 5 p.m. Seventh-seeded Northmor will host West Jefferson, while MG will travel to Grandview Heights.

Cardington will play at home on Wednesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. The sixth-seeded Pirates will host Delaware Christian.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.

