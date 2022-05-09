Cardington BB wins Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

On Saturday, Cardington picked up a 15-5 win over visiting Mansfield Christian.

The team finished with 16 hits on the day. Denton Garrison had a double and single, while Dillon Minturn contributed a double. Both Wyatt Wade and Merek McClure finished with three singles and Kaiden Beach added two.

Wade also earned the win on the mound. He, Warren Garrison, Joe Denney and Logan Reynolds combined to give up four hits, walk four and strike out four.

