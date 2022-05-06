Both Northmor and Highland get softball wins on Thursday

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Northmor scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a commanding lead over visiting Crestline and then held on in the seventh to win by a 13-8 margin.

The team finished with 11 hits, including a home run and double by McKenna Van Dyke. Maddie Simpson tallied a triple and Bristyn Yeater contributed a double and single. Taylor Cantrell and Mahaila Stroebel both picked up two singles each. On the mound, Kate Kissling struck out four, walked one and scattered 10 hits to earn the win.

Highland Scots

Highland avenged their softball loss to River Valley on Thursday by a 5-4 margin.

The Scots gave up three in the sixth inning to fall behind in the game by a 4-2 margin. However, they would rally in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs to earn the hard-fought win.

Audrey Robinson tallied a pair of doubles in the game, while Brooklyn Croy had a double and single and Abby Jordan added a double. Guinevere Jackson, Faith Geiger and Stevie Asher all picked up two singles. Emma West pitched the seventh to get the win. She and Asher struck out five, walked two and gave up six hits.

