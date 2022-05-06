Baseball: Northmor bats their way past Crestline

GALION — Thursday evening was a special one for the Northmor Golden Knights. Northmor started all nine seniors on senior night as the Golden Knights defeated visiting Crestline, 15-4.

“It is easily the most seniors I have ever had,” said Northmor head coach Buck Workman.

Griffin Workman picked up the win. Workman gave up two earned runs in two innings pitched. Jack Sears pitched in relief, tossed three innings, and allowed two runs.

Crestline committed eight errors, which was a major difference. Northmor (12-7) had just two of their own.

Northmor got on the board with seven runs in the first inning. Gavin Whited reached on an error and Workman scored on the same play. The Golden Knights added two more runs on an error, then Marcus Cortez recorded an RBI walk.

Workman batted for the second time in the opening inning and hit an RBI single, stretching the lead to 7-0. The senior scored three runs, batted 2-for-4 and had two RBIs.

Crestline responded in the top of the second inning. Trevor Shade hit a ball to center field, bringing in a run. Blake Guiler ripped a ball to center field. While Northmor made a nice play on it, a run was able to score on the tag-up.

Northmor added three more runs in the third inning. Andrew Armrose hit a bases-clearing double to extend the Golden Knights’ lead. Mathew Kearns then singled to score Armrose.

Armrose added another run on an RBI groundout in the fourth inning. Then, Whited singled to third base, bringing in another run. Max Lower reached on an error and a run came in on the same play to score Northmor’s 14th run.

Sears tallied an RBI on a walk in the bottom of the fourth.

Overall, seven different Northmor players recorded a hit. Coach Workman was able to get 17 different players into the action.

Wyatt Cheney led Crestline with two hits. Cheney pitched three and a third innings and gave up five earned runs. Shade finished out the game for Crestline.

Baseball scores:

Colonel Crawford 4, South Central 1

Seneca East 10, Bucyrus 0

Fredericktown 14, Galion 7

Softball scores:

Northmor 13, Crestline 8

Seneca East 17, Buckeye Central 4

Jack Sears of Northmor is pictured throwing a knuckle ball. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_DSC04375-2.jpg Jack Sears of Northmor is pictured throwing a knuckle ball. Trevor Shade picked up one hit against Northmor. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_DSC04356-2.jpg Trevor Shade picked up one hit against Northmor. Max Lower takes a cut at a pitch against Crestline. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_DSC04404-2.jpg Max Lower takes a cut at a pitch against Crestline.