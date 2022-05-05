Northmor, Highland win Wednesday baseball games

By Rob Hamilton

On Wednesday, Northmor beat Elgin by a 15-6 count in a non-league baseball game.

The host Golden Knights blew open an 8-6 game with two runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth. The team tallied 12 singles in the contest, while also taking advantage of eight walks. Both Max Lower and Garrett Corwin had three of those hits, while Mathew Kearns added two.

Drew Hammond earned the win. He and Jack Sears combined to strike out eight, walk four and give up eight hits.

Highland Scots

Highland avenged their loss to River Valley Wednesday by defeating the Vikings 8-0 behind a Blake Jodrey four-hitter. The Scot pitcher struck out 12 and walked one.

Kort Sears finished with a double and two singles. Both RIder Minnick and Hayden Kline added a double and single in the win.

