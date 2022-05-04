Northmor BB tops Mount Gilead

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

The Northmor baseball team got back on the winning track against Mount Gilead on Tuesday, riding a fast start to a 10-2 victory.

The Golden Knights scored twice in the first inning and five more times in the second to claim a lead they would not relinquish.

Grant Bentley earned the win. He and Jack Sears pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking five. Max Lower had a home run and single, while Bentley added a triple and single and Garrett Corwin finished with a double and single. Andrew Armrose and Mathew Kearns both had a pair of hits.

For MG, Paul Butterman tallied a double. Carson VanHoose, who was the pitcher of record, teamed with Tyler McKinney and Graham Sherbourne to strike out two, walk eight and give up 12 hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS