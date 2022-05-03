Longsdorf pitches perfect game in Cardington win

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington pitcher Genevieve Longsdorf threw a perfect game on Monday when her team topped Mount Gilead 20-0.

Longsdorf struck out nine and was aided by a 17-hit outing that included three doubles by her. Haley Edgell had a triple and three doubles, while Emalee Artz recorded a triple. Both Mikayla Linkous and Dana Bertke had a double and two singles and Kayleigh Ufferman also connected for a double.

