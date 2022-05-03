Cardington BB edges MG

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington held off Mount Gilead to win at home in baseball by a 10-9 count.

The Pirates led 8-2 after a four-run fourth inning, but gave up four in the top of the fifth. They would get a bit of breathing room with two runs in the fifth, but MG nearly rallied in the top of the seventh. Trailing 10-6, they mustered three runs before Cardington could get out of the inning and win the game.

Nate Hickman finished with two doubles and a single for the Pirates. Both Merek McClure and Wyatt Wade added doubles, while Dillon Minturn finished with three singles and A.J. Hall added two. Hickman also earned the win. He and Caden Dewitt combined to strike out five, walk three and give up nine hits.

Cade Smith suffered the loss for MG. He and Tyler McKinney combined to strike out five, walk five and surrender 11 hits. Both Paul Butterman and Carson VanHoose tallied triples, with Butterman also having a single.

Highland Scots

Highland was held to one run in losing at home to River Valley in a MOAC baseball game by a 5-1 count on Monday.

The Vikings scored four in the third to take the lead and never looked back in upending the Scots. Both Kort Sears and Hayden Kline tallied a pair of singles in the game. Rider Minnick suffered the loss on the mound. He, Cooper Merckling and Evan Johnson finished with nine strikeouts, four walks and six hits surrendered.

