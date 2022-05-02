MG track teams place well at Mapleton

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead boys’ track and field team took second to Keystone at Friday’s Mapleton Night Invitational, while the girls were third.

The boys earned three event wins on the night. Matthew Bland, Logan High, Kyan Davis and Quade Harris won the 800 relay in 1:34.42, while Michael Snopik won the 1600 with a time of 4:29.81 and Owen High took the high jump by clearing 6’2”.

Snopik added a second-place finish in the 3200, while Logan High, Davis and Harris teamed with Bradley Butcher to finish second in the 400 relay. Will Baker finished second in the 1600. Also, Parker Bartlett was third in the 3200, as was Garrett Lamb Hart in the 110 hurdles.

The girls’ team picked up a total of four event wins. Madilyn Elson won the 200 in 27.35. She also teamed with Grace Shipman, Asia Jones and Faith White to finish first in the 400 relay (52.17) and 800 relay (1:51.4).

Michaela McGill added a win in the 1600, finishing in 5:13.97. She also was second in the 800. Shipman added a third-place finish in the pole vault.

Highland Scots

On Friday, Highland competed at the Fredericktown Invitational. The boys finished second to Mount Vernon, while the girls’ squad took eighth place.

Caden Holtrey won the shot put for the boys’ team with a top effort of 46’8.5”. Jay Melchiori added a win in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.28. He also was third in the 110 hurdles and teamed with Joel Roberts, Grath Garee and Gavin DeBord to finish third in the 1600 relay.

In the high jump, DeBord was second and Roberts took third. Garee added a third-place finish in the 800 and Kieran Taylor placed third in the pole vault.

The girls’ team got a second-place finish from its 3200 relay team of Camryn Miller, Lauren Garber, Jade Disbennett and Mackenzie Blubaugh. Alexis Eusey took second in the shot put, while Miller also was third in the 800.

Gilead Christian Eagles

Gilead Christian was at Friday’s Fredericktown Invitational. The girls’ team scored five points to tie for 11th place.

Scoring those points was Allyson Green. She took fourth in the 400.

