Softball teams see weekend action

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Highland fell in a non-league battle against Buckeye Valley on Friday by a 5-1 count.

Guinevere Jackson finished with a double to lead the Scot offense. Emma West suffered the loss. She struck out one, walked five and gave up 14 hits.

The Scots got back on the winning track Saturday with a pair of wins over Big Walnut by scores of 13-2 and 11-1.

In the first game, Both Jackson and Audrey Robinson had a triple and single, while West added a double and single. Faith Geiger had three singles and Brooklyn Croy added two. West earned the win, striking out three, walking one and giving up four hits.

Stevie Asher threw a no-hitter in the second game, striking out seven and only giving up an unearned run. Geiger tallied three doubles, while West and Asher had a double and single and Jackson added a double. Croy and Abi Burke both had two singles.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor claimed an 8-5 win over South Central on Saturday. The team trailed 5-3 going into the sixth inning, but rallied for five runs in that frame to finish on top.

Brooke Kissling tallied a double and single for the Golden Knights, while Raelynn Fulk added a pair of hits. Kate Kissling earned the win in the contest. She scattered eight hits, while striking out three.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead earned a pair of wins on Saturday when they took on Mansfield Senior.

The Lady Indians won the first game by a 12-4 count and then picked up a 32-6 decision in the second contest.

