Softball tournament draws announced

The Cardington softball team earned the top seed in Division III this year. They will open tournament play at home on Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m. against Columbus International. Also in Division III, Mount Gilead will open at home on Tuesday, May 10. They will take on Pleasant at 5 p.m.

Highland nabbed the fourth seed in Division II, as did Northmor in Division IV. The Scots will open at home on Wednesday, May 11, against either Granville or Utica. The Golden Knights will start at home that same day against either Madison-Plains or Fisher Catholic. Both games begin at 5 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.

