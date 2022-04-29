Cardington wins share of KMAC softball title

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Competing on the road against Fredericktown Thursday, the Cardington softball team won by a 12-1 margin for the second straight day. The win clinched a share of the KMAC title for the Pirates.

The score was 2-1 after three innings, but the Pirates scored 10 over the fourth and fifth frames to pull away for the five-inning win.

Genevieve Longsdorf earned the win by striking out five and scattering six hits. She also hit a home run. Mikayla Linkous added an inside-the-park homer and two singles. Dana Bertke had a triple and Kayleigh Ufferman had a double and two singles. Also, Abby Hardwick contributed a pair of singles.

Highland Scots

The Highland softball team made it a team-record 11 wins in a row on Thursday when they topped visiting Clear Fork by a 10-1 count. They scored six in the third to open a commanding lead and added four in the sixth.

Stevie Asher pitched a four-hitter for the win. She struck out three and walked the same number. Offensively, Brooklyn Croy hit a home run. Guinevere Jackson added a double and single, while Audrey Robinson contributed a double. Emma West and Asher both mustered a pair of singles.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS