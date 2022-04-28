Mount Gilead, Highland win Wednesday baseball games

By Rob Hamilton

Two big innings boosted Mount Gilead to a 12-5 baseball win over visiting Danville Wednesday.

The Indians led 2-1 after the opening inning, but scored five in both the second and third frames to pull away and claim the KMAC decision.

MG hitters tallied eight hits and drew seven walks, with Tyler McKinney cracking a double and Jonny Martinez recording a pair of singles. Cade Smith picked up the win. He and Paul Butterman finished with 10 strikeouts, while walking three and giving up eight hits.

Highland Scots

Highland scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back in topping visiting Galion by a 17-2 count in Wednesday baseball.

The Scots finished with 14 hits, while also taking advantage of four errors, three walks and four batters hit by pitch in earning the blowout win. Rider Minnick had two doubles and a single, while both Cooper Merckling and Zach Pinkerton had a double and single. Jace Brooks also had a pair of singles.

Minnick also earned the win, pitching the first three innings of the five-inning game. He, Hayden Kline and Evan Johnson combined to strike out four, walk one and surrender five singles.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor couldn’t get untracked in suffering a 12-0 home loss to Centerburg on Wednesday.

The Trojans scored two in the first and second innings to lead 4-0 and then would put the game away with eight runs over the sixth and seventh frames.

The Golden Knights were held to a pair of singles in the game. Grant Bentley and Mathew Kearns handled the pitching duties, striking out six and walking six. While the duo only gave up five hits, five Northmor errors did not help matters.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington fell 10-0 at Marysville in a Tuesday baseball game.

The Pirates couldn’t collect any hits in the game, while pitchers Caden Dewitt and Nate Hickman combined to strike out three, walk six and surrender 10 hits.

On Wednesday, Cardington suffered a 16-1 loss to Fredericktown. While the team picked up five singles, they struggled to put runs on the board.

Joe Denney, Wyatt Wade and Merek McClure combined to strike out four, but also gave up 16 hits.

