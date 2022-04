By Rob Hamilton

On Wednesday, Gilead Christian’s track and field team traveled to Columbus Academy to compete with the host team, Liberty Union and Tree of Life Christian.

The girls’ team scored nine points, while the boys tallied six. Leading the way for the girls was Allyson Green, who was second in the 400. Kirby Roles was third in both the 110 hurdles and long jump to lead the boys.

