Track teams see Tuesday action

By Rob Hamilton

Highland hosted Pleasant and Johnstown in a Tuesday track and field meet. The Scot boys won with 88 points, while the girls’ total of 56 was good for second place.

The boys’ 3200 relay team of Grath Garee, Joel Roberts, Hunter Bolton and Darren Styer took first place with a time of 9:03.2.

Jay Melchiori won the 110 hurdles in 18.03 and also took the 300 with a time of 45.76. Joel Roberts won the high jump by clearing 5’6” and Austin Grandstaff won the pole vault by clearing 11’. Mason Duncan won the long jump with a distance of 18’.

Nick Smith threw the discus 117’11” to win that event and Caden Holtrey’s effort of 47’6” was good for first in the shot.

For the girls’ team, the 3200 relay team of Camryn Miller, Lauren Garber, Mackenzie Blubaugh and Jade Disbennett finished first in 11:12.04. Gracyn Zerby claimed the pole vault with a height of 8’. Also, Josie Turiaga won the discus with an effort of 96’11” and Alexis Eusey took the shot with a throw of 30’.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington hosted Fredericktown and Elgin in a Tuesday track meet.

The girls were second to Fredericktown with a total of 65 points, while the boys’ team was third with 21 points.

The quartet of Morgan White, Gracie Meade, Magi Hallabrin and Loey Hallabrin won the 3200 relay in 10:51, while the quartet of Hazel Jolliff, Meghan Greenawalt, Alexis Crone and Olivia Holt took the 400 relay in 54.7. The 1600 relay of Jolliff, Crone, Magi Hallabrin and Loey Hallabrin won in 4:36.87.

Jolliff added a win in the long jump with an effort of 14’4.5” and also took the 300 hurdles in 51.66. Meghan Greenawalt won the 100 hurdles in 18.71 and the high jump with a leap of 4’8”. Magi Hallabrin claimed the 1600 in 6:01, Loey Hallabrin won the 800 in 2:34 and White placed first in the 3200 with a time of 13:01.7.

Also, Dana Congrove won the shot put with a heave of 31’3”.

The Pirate boys won a pair of events. Aidan Reitmire took the 800 in 2:09.7, while Jason Bockbrader claimed first in the high jump by clearing 5’6”.

Gilead Christian Eagles

Gilead Christian competed in the Ridgemont Antique Alley track and field meet Tuesday. In the six-team meet, the girls finished fourth with 44 points, while the boys were sixth with one.

For the girls, Allyson Green won the 400 with a time of 1:07.47. She also was second in the 200 and the pole vault.

Kirby Roles paced the boys’ team with a sixth place finish in the 110 hurdles.

